Rains, snowfall expected in Murree, upper parts of country from tomorrow

Image showing a snowy road in Murree — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains with wind-thunderstorm and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country from tomorrow (Tuesday) under a new weather system which is expected to enter the western areas of the country from tonight.

Rain with wind/ thunderstorm and snowfall is expected in Murree, Nathia Gali and other areas from Tuesday to Thursday, said the met office in a statement.

Heavy to moderate snowfall is expected in Kaghan, Naran and their adjourning areas from Monday to Friday, it added. Quetta and Qila Saifullah are likely to receive widespread rains with strong winds during the period.

The strong winds and heavy showers may destroy standing crops and fragile structures in the areas, the met office said.



The met office asked the concerned departments to remain on high alert as the expected snowfall in Murree can lead to blockage of link roads in the area.

In the statement, the PMD said that rain-wind-thunderstorm (snow over hills) is expected in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

“Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country,” it added.