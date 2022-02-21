PTI’s Chohan reveals venue of Shahbaz-Tareen ‘secret meeting’

PTI Punjab leader Fayazul Hassan Chohan. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI’s provincial minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan Monday confirmed a recent ‘secret meeting’ between PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his party’s disgruntled leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Speaking on Geo News’ morning show “Geo Pakistan”, Chohan said that the secret meeting between the two leaders was held at PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood’s residence a few days ago.

Talking about Tareen’s services for PTI, Chohan said that Tareen had fulfilled his responsibilities as the party’s secretary-general efficiently.

He advised Tareen never to trust in Sharif family, including Shahbaz Sharif, as he would never get any benefit from the family. Chohan maintained that Shahbaz Sharif is not a decision-maker person in the party.

He said that Tareen should make a decision after thoroughly analyzing the political situation and claimed that the no-trust motion will not be tabled. He revealed that at least 15 lawmakers of the PLM-N were asking for tickets for them in Punjab.



It was reported on February 19 that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had held a secret meeting with PTI’s estranged but influential leader Jehangir Khan Tareen to seek his support for the anti-PTI movement.

A credible source had told The News that the two leaders met a few days ago to discuss the Imran Khan government and its fate.

Tareen, when contacted, did not offer any comment on this critically important meeting in the wake of the opposition’s announcement to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Without confirming or denying his meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, Tareen said that his group of estranged ruling party MNAs and MPAs had given him the mandate to make any political decision. Tareen had said that being a politician, he believes in interaction with other politicians. Such contacts are part of politics, he had added.

Tareen had said that everybody is upset over the economic condition of the country and because of the growing price hike. He had said that his group’s MPs were of the view that they could not stay indifferent to the woes of the masses. To a question, Tareen had said that his group's MPs are more than 30 in number.