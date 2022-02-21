David Beckham shares son Cruz's video singing along Justin Bieber 'Love Yourself'

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated their son Cruz's 17th birthday in style – the legendary footballer shared a sweet video to pay tribute to the future music star.
Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Beckham shared a clip of his third son Cruz singing along to a Justin Bieber song 'Love Yourself'.
David captioned the clip: "Happy birthday big boy x We love you and that cheeky personality. Keep being you."
Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham's teenage son can be seen in a video singing and playing the guitar, showing off his extra ordinary singing skills .
Beckham's post has been viewed more a million times, leaving many fans suggesting he had a possible pop career ahead of him, with one wrote: "Beautiful voice and he looks just like his mum. He’s going to be a wonderful singer someday."
Another commented: "That’s brilliant! You have some talent there!" A third noted: "Watch out Bieber."
Victoria Beckham also marked her son's birthday on Instagram with a sweet photo of the pair together, captioning:"Happy birthday Cruzie!! We love u so much!!!! So many kisses!! @cruzbeckham."
Victoria Beckham revealed that the birthday boy had tucked into a Billie Eilish-themed multi-tiered cake while on a ski trip with his family.
Kim's latest post seems to be a message for Kanye West that she's living her best life with out him
Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA in 2019
Queen Elizabeth gets into survival mode and kicks out Prince Andrew in bid to ‘hang onto’ monarchy
Adele called off her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency on January 20
Queen Elizabeth causes a nation-wide frenzy with a positive diagnosis for covid-19
Alec Baldwin and his family have purchased a retreat in Vermont — a farmhouse and about 50 acres