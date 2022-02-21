David Beckham shares son Cruz's video singing along Justin Bieber 'Love Yourself'

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated their son Cruz's 17th birthday in style – the legendary footballer shared a sweet video to pay tribute to the future music star.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Beckham shared a clip of his third son Cruz singing along to a Justin Bieber song 'Love Yourself'.

David captioned the clip: "Happy birthday big boy x We love you and that cheeky personality. Keep being you."

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham's teenage son can be seen in a video singing and playing the guitar, showing off his extra ordinary singing skills .



Beckham's post has been viewed more a million times, leaving many fans suggesting he had a possible pop career ahead of him, with one wrote: "Beautiful voice and he looks just like his mum. He’s going to be a wonderful singer someday."

Another commented: "That’s brilliant! You have some talent there!" A third noted: "Watch out Bieber."

Victoria Beckham also marked her son's birthday on Instagram with a sweet photo of the pair together, captioning:"Happy birthday Cruzie!! We love u so much!!!! So many kisses!! @cruzbeckham."

Victoria Beckham revealed that the birthday boy had tucked into a Billie Eilish-themed multi-tiered cake while on a ski trip with his family.

