 
close
Sunday February 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

David Beckham shares son Cruz's video singing along Justin Bieber 'Love Yourself'

Victoria Beckham and David celebrate their son Cruz's 17th birthday in style

By Web Desk
February 21, 2022
David Beckham shares son Cruzs video singing along Justin Bieber Love Yourself

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated  their son Cruz's 17th birthday in style – the legendary footballer shared a sweet video to pay tribute  to the future  music star.

 Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Beckham shared a clip of his third son Cruz singing along to a Justin Bieber song  'Love Yourself'.

David captioned the clip: "Happy birthday big boy x We love you and that cheeky personality. Keep being you."

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham's teenage son can be seen in a video singing and playing the guitar, showing off his extra ordinary singing skills . 

Beckham's post has been viewed more a million times, leaving many fans suggesting he had a possible pop career ahead of him, with  one  wrote: "Beautiful voice and he looks just like his mum. He’s going to be a wonderful singer someday."

Another commented: "That’s brilliant! You have some talent there!" A third noted: "Watch out Bieber."

 Victoria Beckham also marked her son's birthday on Instagram with a sweet photo of the pair together, captioning:"Happy birthday Cruzie!! We love u so much!!!! So many kisses!! @cruzbeckham."

Victoria Beckham revealed that the birthday boy had tucked into a Billie Eilish-themed multi-tiered cake while on a ski trip with his family.