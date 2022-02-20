Pakistan's overall COVID-19 case count rises past 1.5 million

Citizens wearing face masks amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, wait in a queue in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 19, 2021. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's overall COVID- case count climbed past the 1.5 million mark as the country reported 1,644 new infections overnight, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning.



The COVID-19 national body said that the new infections were detected during 49,866 diagnostic tests conducted countrywide. However, the daily case count was relatively low during the last 24 hours due to which Pakistan's COVID- positivity rate fell to 3.29%.

Meanwhile, 33 more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus, pushing the country's total death toll to 30,009.

As per today's NCOC stats, 3,653 people suffering from coronavirus recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the active case count down to 67,658. However, 1,386 patients are still being treated in critical care units.

