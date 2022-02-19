Maleeka Bokhari says state reviewing legal options in Qandeel Baloch murder case

Late model Qandeel Baloch. — Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: After the acquittal of slain model Qandeel Baloch's brother, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari on Saturday said that the state was reviewing "legal options" in light of law and Supreme Court (SC) judgments in the case.

"The state is undertaking a review of legal options in the Qandeel Baloch case in light of law and Supreme Court judgments," tweeted Bokhari.

Earlier this week, the accused Mohammad Waseem — who had confessed to strangling his sister in the name of honour — was acquitted by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He was arrested and sentenced by a trial court for life in prison. However, the decision was overturned by the Lahore High Court.

The ruling party lawmaker said that honour killing of women and girls is a "black mark" on the society.

"Law was amended to ensure murderer of women, whether a 'celebrity' or ordinary woman does not walk free," noted Bokhari.

LHC acquits accused Qandeel Baloch's brother

Earlier this week, following the directions of the Multan bench, the LHC acquitted Qandeel Baloch's brother Waseem Khan in her murder case.

According to the judgment, the decision was taken over an agreement between the parties involved and retraction of statements recorded by the witnesses.

Waseem was sentenced to life imprisonment on September 27, 2019, by a model court in Multan.

Advocate Sardar Mehboob presented arguments on behalf of the accused. In 2016, Waseem had strangled his sister Qandeel to death while she was at home.

Her father Muhammad Azeem Baloch had lodged a murder case against his son Waseem, accomplices Haq Nawaz and others. An affidavit submitted by the parents in 2016 also named two of their other sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif.

Waseem had gone on record and admitted to drugging and killing his sister when he was presented before a special magistrate.

On Saturday, Mohammad Waseem was released from Multan Central Jail on LHC's orders.