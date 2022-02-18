Bill Gates thanks PM Imran Khan after ‘encouraging’ Pakistan visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan holds a one-on-one meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Islamabad. -PID

KARACHI: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan after his first-ever Pakistan visit during which he held meetings with health officials leading the national polio programme and COVID-19 strategy.

The American philanthropist paid a day-long visit to the country on Thursday and discussed Pakistan’s polio eradication campaign and other important issues with the prime minister.

In a social media message, Bill Gates stated that he was encouraged by the country’s commitment to the eradication of the disease and optimistic that if everyone remains vigilant, we can end polio.



Bill Gates was also awarded Hilal-i-Pakistan by President Arif Alvi at a special investiture ceremony at the President House for his services to Pakistan.

In his meeting with the US tech leader whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is supporting the polio programme, PM Imran Khan expressed Pakistan's commitment to eradicate polio.

The prime minister said that Afghanistan being the primary source of polio incidence in the country’s two bordering provinces, required urgent international support to avert humanitarian crisis including health emergency.

The prime minister told the meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication here which was also attended, on his special invitation, by Bill Gates.

While welcoming Gates, the prime minister thanked his foundation for its continued support and partnership with Pakistan in polio eradication.

He underlined that the government was fully committed and determined towards polio eradication.

Bill Gates thanked the prime minister for inviting him and extending warm hospitality on his first-ever visit to Pakistan.

He highly appreciated the efforts of the leadership, health workers and parents for working tirelessly to ensure that polio never paralyzes a child again.

Bill Gates said that despite COVID-19 restrictions, Pakistan has performed amazingly and has continued with polio vaccinations.