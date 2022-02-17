 
close
Thursday February 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Bill Gates to meet PM Imran Khan during first-ever Pakistan visit

Bill Gates will also hold meetings with the officials at the NCOC and Ehsaas programme

By Web Desk
February 17, 2022
Bill Gates to meet PM Imran Khan during first-ever Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has arrived in Islamabad on his first-ever visit to the country during which he will hold meetings with PM Imran Khan and other top officials, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Thursday.

The philanthropist will also meet President Arif Alvi and visit the National Command and Operation Centre in the federal capital.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Mr Bill Gates on his first ever visit to Pakistan,” Faisal Sultan tweeted.

Sultan said that the visiting dignitary's planned engagements include a review of progress on polio eradication; visits to the National Command and Operation Centre and Ehsaas program as well as meeting the president, the PM and health leadership of the provinces

The billionaire philanthropist, who is also the co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a major contributor in worldwide polio eradication, was given a detailed briefing on Pakistan's efforts to wipe the virus out of the country during a meeting with health officials after arrival.

Sources stated that Gates would also visit a COVID-19 treatment facility in Chak Shahzad before he leaves Pakistan the same evening. 