Qandeel Baloch case: Govt to challenge LHC verdict in Supreme Court, says Fawad Chaudhry

Slain Qandeel Baloch. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that the government will challenge the Lahore High Court verdict in the Qandeel Baloch murder case before the Supreme Court.

Two days back, the LHC had acquitted slain model Qandeel Baloch's brother Waseem Khan in her murder case.

As per the judgment, the decision was taken after an agreement between the parties involved and the retraction of statements recorded by the witnesses.

Speaking on a Geo News programme, the information minister urged the apex court to take notice of how Qandeel Baloch's murderer was acquitted. There were hundreds of SC’s rulings that those convicted of honour killing cannot be pardoned, he argued.

Raising questions over the lack of accountability in the judiciary, the minister said that they should move towards modern prosecution in the country.

He urged the Opposition to support the government on mega reforms in the country.

PM Imran had invited the Opposition many times to sit with the government and talk on issues, but they sought withdrawal of cases against them first.

LHC acquits accused Waseem Khan



On February 14, following the directions of the Multan bench, the LHC had acquitted Qandeel Baloch's brother in her murder case.

According to the verdict, the decision was taken over an agreement between the parties involved and the retraction of statements recorded by the witnesses.

Waseem was sentenced to life imprisonment on September 27, 2019, by a model court in Multan.

Advocate Sardar Mehboob had presented arguments on behalf of the accused. In 2016, Waseem had strangled his sister Qandeel to death while she was at home.

Her father Muhammad Azeem Baloch had lodged a murder case against his son Waseem, accomplices Haq Nawaz and others. An affidavit submitted by the parents in 2016 also named two of their other sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif.

Waseem had admitted to killing his sister when he was presented before a special magistrate.