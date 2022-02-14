COAS Bajwa meets President Alvi, PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed on Monday separately met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The army chief met Alvi at the President House, according to a statement, where the COAS briefed him on the operation against terrorists and the security force’s professional readiness.
The chief of army staff, during the meeting, vowed to eradicate extremist elements from the country.
The president paid a tribute to security officials who sacrificed their lives while carrying out operations in newly-merged districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement by the President House’s.
“The nation is proud of the armed forces' sacrifices [...] despite all the troubles, the security forces have defended the country's borders,” President Alvi said during the meeting.
Separately, COAS Bajwa called on PM Imran Khan at the PM's Office, according to a statement.
Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army were discussed during the meeting, the statement said.
