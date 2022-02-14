Prince Charles ‘at wits end’ with Prince Andrew lawsuit: ‘Considering banishment’

Prince Charles has reportedly started losing his patience over Prince Andrew’s assault lawsuit.
This revelation has been made by a source close to the Daily Express.
They started off by telling royal fans, “Charles wants Andrew out of the line of sight and out of the picture. He has been warned to keep his head down.”
“Charles does not want Andrew to be photographed every other day looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle.”
Before concluding the same insider also added, “Eventually Andrew will be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the Royal Family. [Prince Andrew] has made it clear that he will hang on for dear life.”
