Policeman killed, four others injured in Islamabad attack

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was killed and four other people, including a cop, suffered bullet injuries when two armed assailants attacked the staff of a private housing society in Islamabad on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bhara Kahu area of the federal capital. Giving details, SSP (Operations) Islamabad Faisal Kamran said that the incident took place due to an old enmity between two rival groups. The dispute between the two groups, however, had been settled one month ago.

Today morning, when the people of a group were working on their machinery at a private housing society when two armed men, on board a car, arrived there and opened fire, injuring three people.

After being informed, police rushed to the scene but in the meantime, the assailants managed to flee from the scene, he said. Meanwhile, the police started snap checking in the area.



The police stopped the car near Bhara Kahu bazaar. When the police personnel reached closer to the vehicle, the armed men opened fire on the police. During the shootout, a police officer was killed while another official sustained bullet injures. One of the two armed men was also injured in the retaliatory fire, said the SSP.

The police arrested the injured suspect and shifted him to the hospital.