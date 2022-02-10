Pakistan logs over 3,900 new COVID-19 infections, 47 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate stands at 7.1%. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 3,914 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, taking the country’s overall caseload to 1,474,075, data from the National Command and Operation showed Thursday morning.

The NCOC’s stats suggested that the new infections were detected after the testing of 54,638 samples in the last 24 hours, placing the country's coronavirus positivity ratio at 7.1%.





Meanwhile, 47 people suffering from the disease died overnight, taking Pakistan's nationwide COVID-19 death tally to 29,648.

Moreover, the country's active case count stood at 84,670 as per the latest data after 5,459 coronavirus patients recovered in a day.

Despite an irregular graph of the deaths and fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 recuperation has witnessed a steady rise, which took the total recoveries count to 1,354,298.

Pakistan registers new coronavirus vaccination record

Pakistan has registered a new coronavirus vaccination record as more people follow the advice of Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, who requested the Pakistanis to get vaccinated.

The NCOC chief Asad Umar on Sunday said that Pakistan has been setting the highest daily vaccination records for three consecutive days.

Umar, who also holds the portfolio for the planning ministry, shared that the nationwide mobile vaccination campaign, designed by the NCOC and being "implemented with the help of provinces is producing outstanding results”.

“Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all COVID-19 related restrictions,” explained Umar. “Highest daily vaccination records set three days in a row,” tweeted Umar.

Dr Faisal Sultan has asked the public to stop being lazy and get their booster shots if they haven't already. As Pakistan fights the fifth COVID-19 wave led by the Omicron, Dr. Faisal Sultan had urged people to get their shots.

Before, he had told people to get their COVID-19 booster shots if it had been more than six months since they had their second dose.