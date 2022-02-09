We highly appreciate PM Imran Khan attending opening ceremony of Winter Olympics: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. — File/Xinhua

BEIJING: China on Wednesday “highly” appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics that has been boycotted by many countries.

“We highly appreciate the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attendance of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in response to a question asked by the APP during his regular briefing.

The spokesperson also spoke about the warm welcome accorded to the Pakistani contingent during the opening ceremony, Zhao said: “This once again shows that the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan is deeply rooted in the heart of the people and is supported by the two peoples.”

Zhao Lijian remarked that the participation in the sports by Pakistani athletes and the vigorous support of different social sectors in Pakistan to the Beijing Games was in line with the fine tradition between the two countries for rendering mutual support.

“It also embodies Pakistan’s determination to carry forward Olympic spirit and act on the Olympic ideal,” he added.

“We believe that the Beijing 2022 will help to build more bridges for friendship and a platform for cooperation between China and all countries including Pakistan,” he added.

The Chinese foreign ministry’s comments come days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his high-level delegation returned to Pakistan after concluding their four-day visit.

The prime minister’s four-day visit included meetings with top Chinese leadership, the business community, the signing of several memoranda of understandings (MoUs), and attending the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics — as a sign of solidarity with Beijing.

Before leaving for Pakistan, PM Imran Khan met President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People in Beijing — the first meeting of the two leaders since the prime minister's visit to China in October 2019.

The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation, while also exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, a PM Office statement said.