Remnants of terrorists, their abettors must be eliminated at all costs: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday vowed to eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors and accomplices at all costs, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



According to the military’s media wing, the COAS made the remarks while presiding over the 247th Corps Commanders’ conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The forum was given comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country, particularly the recent incidents in Balochistan. The participants were apprised on the measures being undertaken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan, said the ISPR.

Addressing the forum, the army chief expressed his satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces.

“We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. Armed forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue and colour,” said the COAS.

Terrorists' desperate attempts for revival won’t be allowed to succeed, the Army chief reiterated.

“The COAS directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional/sub conventional domain,” read the statement.

The forum also paid tribute to the martyrs who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and inflicting heavy losses on them, said the ISPR.