'The Kardashians' gets premiere date: All the walls to be shattered, reveals new teaser

The premiere date for the highly-anticipated new series The Kardashians has been announced with a new teaser of the famous family's upcoming show.
On Monday, the streaming service set a spring release date for the reality series and unveiled a new teaser starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
"Shatter all expectations. #TheKardashians premieres April 14 on @hulu," the caption read.
The premiere date was officially shared one day after Kylie, 24, announced the news of her second child's arrival on social media.
"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines," the synopsis reads.
"From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."
Hulu previously released the first teaser for the famous family's upcoming series on Dec. 31 and revealed that the title would simply be The Kardashians.
