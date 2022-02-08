PM Imran hails cops for repulsing terror attacks, announces 15% pay raise for FC, Rangers

Prime Minister Imran Khan. —Geo.tv/File

Hailing the security forces for repulsing the recent terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan, PM Imran Khan Tuesday said that no acts of terror can deter the Pakistani nation from moving forward.

Addressing the personnel of the security forces in Naushki, PM Imran Khan announced a raise of 15% for the officials of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers.

His visit came days after the armed forces thwarted two terrorist attacks in Nauskhi and Panjgur. At least 20 terrorists were killed in the areas during a clearing operation.

Lauding the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism, PM Imran said that Army excelled in its professionalism and helped in ridding the country of terrorism.

He said that the terrorists, who wanted to hamper the pace of the country’s progress, will be dealt with iron hands.

Talking about the attacks, the prime minister said that he was shocked to hear about the terrorist attacks in Balochistan and wanted to stand along with his troops who were waging a “jihad” against the terrorists.

“Not only me, but the whole nation stands with our Jawans.” He added.

“All those who sacrifice their lives have a special place in the heavens," he said and pointed out that the martyrs have the "second-highest place on the Earth after the prophets.”

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and other senior commanders were present on the occasion.

