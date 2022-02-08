Parts of city receive drizzle on Tuesday morning. Photo: file

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi turned slightly colder after different parts of the port city received a drizzle on Tuesday morning.

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) chief meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that light showers/drizzle are expected to continue in the metropolis till afternoon.

The dark clouds enveloped the port city under the influence of westerly winds, he said, adding that the cloudy weather is expected to clear up by today evening.

The chief meteorologist said that a wave of westerly winds with less intensity are currently passing through upper areas of the country, southeastern Balochistan and Sindh.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 12°C to 13°C at the night; however, the temperature is expected to drop further after February 9.

In a statement, PMD said, “Partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in most upper areas of the country [Tuesday].”

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan, Punjab and Kashmir, while scattered light rain/drizzle with snow over hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, it added.