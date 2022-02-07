Opposition decides to bring no-trust motion against PTI govt: sources

The Opposition parties have decided to bring no-trust motion against PTI government. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The joint Opposition has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government, sources privy to the matter said Monday.

A meeting of the PML-N Central Executive Committee (CEC) headed by its supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to give its nod to move the no-trust motion against the government, the sources within the party, adding that PPP will be informed once the CEC gives go-ahead to the motion.

It is not decided yet whether the no-confidence motion will be tabled first against Prime Minister Imran Khan or National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser.

In a bid to make the no-confidence motion succeed, a strategy will be devised after consultation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PPP will be given a task to seek the support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on the no-trust motion, the sources said, adding that PPP may also contact the disgruntled leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen to send the PTI government home.

It is pertinent to mention here that Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is already in contact with Tareen. A few more disgruntled leaders of the PTI from PPP and KP will also be contacted to ensure the success of the no-confidence motion.

Fazlur convenes PDM meeting

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of the heads of the component parties of the alliance in Islamabad.

The meeting will be held with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair in the federal capital on Thursday or Friday, said the sources.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, vice-president Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leaders are expected to attend the crucial session.

Besides making other important decisions, the meeting will also decide a date for tabling the no-trust motion against the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

PML-N, PPP ready to use 'all options at disposal' to remove government

On February 5, PPP and PML-N had agreed to use all legal and political options at their disposal to dismiss the incumbent PTI-led government.

"If we want to save this country from destruction, then we will have to get rid of this government," Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had said.

Shahbaz was addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and other Opposition leaders.

The press conference came after Former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal had attended a luncheon at the residence of the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Shahbaz had said that the consultative meetings will be held, first, within PML-N's Central Executive Committee and then with PDM. Following the meetings, a joint anti-government strategy will be chalked out, he had said.

"If we don't join hands and come on the same page, then the nation will not forgive us. We spoke in depth about the option of a no-confidence motion [against PM Imran Khan]."