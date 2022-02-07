Met Office forecasts light rain in Karachi tomorrow

A traffic cop regulates traffic amid heavy downpour in Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/files

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rain/drizzle with gusty winds in northeast Balochistan and parts of Sindh, including Karachi, in the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, drizzling is expected in Karachi, Larkana, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad and other areas of Sindh tomorrow. The Met officials said that winds with less intensity are currently blowing through southeastern Balochistan and Sindh.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 16°C to 18°C. The weather, however, is expected to remain partially cloudy in the day and cold at night.

In a statement, the Met Office said, “Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country [today]. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain (snow over the hills) may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.”

While on Tuesday, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in most upper areas of the country. However, rain associated with gusty winds is expected in northeast Balochistan, Punjab and Kashmir, it added.