Security forces kill suicide bomber in Tank operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A suicide bomber has been killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in the Tank area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Sunday.
The military’s media wing said that the security forces conducted the operation near Dial Road in Tank on “confirmed intelligence reports of the presence of TTP terrorists.”
“The operation is continuing to eliminate the terrorists’ abettors and accomplices,” said the ISPR.
‘Pak Army is teaching a lesson to terrorists’
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said, “Pakistan’s great security forces are teaching a lesson to terrorists.”
Responding to a question about the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, Sheikh Rasheed paid tribute to the soldier who rendered their lives in the line of duty. He said that 9 security personnel received martyrdom in the attack while 20 terrorists were killed.
He said that Army will fulfil its responsibilities when whoever takes the weapon and challenges the writ of the country.
He said that Pakistan rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
