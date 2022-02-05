Security forces conclude clearance operation in Balochistan's Panjgur, Naushki

— AFP

RAWALPINDI: Twenty terrorists were killed in separate operations in Balochistan's Panjgur and Naushki, the military's media wing said on Saturday, as the clearance operation came to an end.

“A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



The military’s media wing said the terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2. Both the attacks were “repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops” at both locations, it added.

In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed, while four security forces personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom during shoot the out, the ISPR said. In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from area, it added.

The military’s media wing shared that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2.

“Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

The ISPR said three terrorists linked to the attacks were killed on Friday, including the two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech in the operation that was conducted at a “makeshift terrorist hideout”.



“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” vowed the ISPR.