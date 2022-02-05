Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Reassuring Pakistan's full support to the people of Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said that it is the time to resolve the decades-old issue as per the aspirations of people of Kashmir and in keeping with the principles of UNSC resolutions.

The entire nation is observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day today to reaffirm its unwavering support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle.

One minute silence was observed at 10:00 am across the country. Solidarity walks are being organized in Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and in the provincial headquarters. Human chains were formed at important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

'Pakistan stands united with Kashmiri brothers'

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan stands united with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and urged the international community to take notice of India's crimes against humanity.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the premier wrote: "Modi’s fascist policies of oppression [and] violence have failed to crush the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The premier stressed that it is time the world takes notice of India's grave human rights violations in IoK which include crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocidal acts as well as the threat of forced demographic change.

"All these are in complete violation of the Geneva Conventions," he underlined, adding that it is the international community's responsibility to ensure an impartial plebiscite in Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan wrote: "The world must not ignore the plight of the people of IoK and their undeniable desire to free themselves from the Indian state's draconian military occupation."

In a separate statement to mark the day, he said: “It is time for the international community to make India accountable for its heinous crimes in IoK and to work towards a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people."

The prime minister further added that the issue of IoK was an internationally recognised dispute, the resolution of which was firmly anchored in the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

He said the human rights situation in IoK had continued to worsen following India’s illegal and unilateral actions in August 2019.

"The inhuman military siege, which has remained in place for almost two and a half years now, has resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of Kashmiris," he underlined.

The premier said the Indian occupation forces continued to use brute force indiscriminately against Kashmiri men, women, children and the elderly.

Time to end human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue: COAS



Paying tribute to the people of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that they were braving the gravest human rights violations and lockdown in the occupied valley by the Indian occupation forces.

He maintained that this is the time to end this human tragedy and resolve the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UN resolutions.

Additional input APP.

