Saturday February 05, 2022
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Islamabad, other cities in KP, Punjab

The quake was at a depth of 210 km with the centre in Hindukush Region

By Web Desk
February 05, 2022
Earthquake representational image. Photo: Stock/file
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

 Tremors were felt in the areas at 9:16am.

The quake was at a depth of 210 km with the centre in Hindukush Region, Afghanistan, according to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad.

Tremors were felt in Lower Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Nowshera, North Waziristan, Swat, Buner district and Mansehra, per Geo News.

Reports revealed that the quake was also felt in areas of Sargodha, Mianwali, Swabi, while Muzaffarabad and Multan were also affected.

Other areas where tremors were felt include; Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Skardu, Hattian Bala, Chinari, Chakothi, Chakar, Leepa Valley, Layyah, Bhakkar and Kamalia.

Meanwhile, earthquake jolts were felt in Indian-occupied Kashmir and its surrounding areas as well.

Per Indian media tremors were felt in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

No casualties have been reported so far. 