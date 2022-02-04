PM Khan witnesses inaugural ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan attending opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing on February 4. — Instagram

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan — who is on a four-day official visit to Beijing — attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 on Friday along with his delegation.

The primer witnessed the inaugural ceremony accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, and Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain at the ceremony held at the Beijing National Stadium.

The PM attended the ceremony to express solidarity with Beijing as some countries have boycotted Winter Olympic Games being held in the Chinese capital.

Among other athletes, Muhammad Karim from Gilgit-Baltistan is the only Pakistani athlete to be participating in the Olympics.



The 26-year-old will compete in the Alpine Skiing Slalom event that is set to take place on February 16. During the arrival of the Pakistani contingent, the PM, along with his delegation, rose from his seat, applauded the team, and welcomed it.



Other than Karim, the Pakistani contingent includes chef de mission Syed Noman Ali, team leader Nadeem Ajmal Khan, and COVID-19 liason and coach Mirza Mohammad Qamar.