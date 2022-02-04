Renée Zellweger’s major transformation in ‘The Thing About Pam’ teaser stuns fans

The two-time Oscar winner Hollywood actress Renée Zellweger has left viewers stunned with her jaw-dropping transformation into infamous murderer Pam Hupp in the first teaser of NBC’s miniseries.
The streaming channel unveiled the first look promo of the much-awaited crime miniseries, the Thing About Pam today, on Feb. 4.
Fans have been left in surprise to see the Judy actress, who has completely transformed herself into convicted murderer Pam.
With the help of body padding and facial prosthetics - to represent the diabolical, soda-slurping killer, the Bridget Jones’s Diary actress looks shockingly similar to murderer Pam.
The Thing About Pam is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ' conviction. While Russ was later exonerated the crime set off a chain of events that eventually exposed a villainous scheme planned by Pam.
In the first teaser, Pam [Zellweger] is seen being questioned by authorities, "Was he ever violent with Betsy?"
"I don't know, he seemed real aggressive," Zellweger replies innocently. "You know the type."
The six-part upcoming series also stars Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon and more.
The Thing About Pam is scheduled to premiere on Mar. 8 on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.
