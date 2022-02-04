Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action declared illegal, will not play PSL 2022

Mohammad Hasnain. File photo

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling after Cricket Australia (CA) declared his bowling action "illegal" today.

The Pakistani pacer was reported by umpire Gerard Abood after he bowled in Sydney Thunders vs Adelaide Strikers match in the Big Bash League (BBL), played at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 2.



Hasnain was due to be tested at an ICC-approved facility in Brisbane within the mandated 14-day timeframe and before leaving Australia, according to the Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Procedures.

However, it was agreed that he would conduct his test at a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approved facility in Lahore after he and other players were called back early for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with results provided to CA for an independent review and verification.

“This process has been completed, with Hasnain’s action found to be illegal by the PCB’s testing laboratory and the report reviewed and verified by CA’s independent expert,” the CA said in a statement.

Hasnain is currently featuring in Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing season of PSL. However, he was dropped from the playing XI last night, just minutes before the match started.

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said: “We’d like to commend Mohammad Hasnain, the Pakistan Cricket Board, Cricket NSW and Sydney Thunder for their cooperative and respectful approach to this process – particularly given the logistical challenges around travel and testing.”

“CA’s independent expert is satisfied that Mohammad replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment during testing and that the results are accurate,” he said.

Given the collaborative nature of this process, Peter Roach said, Cricket Australia has full confidence the PCB will support Mohammad to rectify his action.

“We wish Mohammad the best over coming months and look forward to welcoming him back to Australia in the future.”

PCB to appoint bowling consultant

In a statement after the report on Hasnain’s bowling action, the PCB confirmed that the pacer will remain suspended and a bowling consultant will be appointed to work with him.

“The PCB today received a formal and detailed report from Cricket Australia on Mohammad Hasnain’s assessment test, which stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits,” read the PCB statement.

“The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment."

Out of PSL

The PCB said that Mohammad Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kmp.

“As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League.”

The bowler will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible.

The board said that under the Illegal Bowling Action Regulations, until Mohammad Hasnain clears his reassessment, he will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket.