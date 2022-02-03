HEC Selection Board interviews candidates for executive director post

— Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) completed the selection process for the position of executive director and selected the finalists, a statement said on Thursday.

The statement from the body said it has, however, sealed the decision until the legal process in the Lahore High Court (LHC) is completed. The HEC Selection Board conducted the final interviews for the position on Thursday.

The board has finalised the top-scoring contender for the post of executive director HEC, as it conducted interviews of the candidates against the post at its secretariat on Thursday, it said.

Five, out of 11 shortlisted candidates, appeared before the board.

As a petition regarding the selection board is pending in the high court, HEC will announce the appointment of its Executive Director after LHC’s decision, the statement added.