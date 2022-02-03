13 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Naushki operations: ISPR

Security forces kill 13 terrorists during clearing operation in Balochistan. Photo: file

RAWALPINDI: After repulsing terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki yesterday night, the security forces killed at least 13 terrorists in a clearing operation, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area after yesterday’s attacks.

The forces encountered and killed 5 more terrorists, bringing the number of total killings to nine in Naushki, said the ISPR.

Four soldiers embraced martyrdom while fending off the attack, said the military’s spokesperson.

In Panjgur, the security forces’ clearance operation was underway to eliminate the fleeing terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that four terrorists have so far been killed in the area.

Meanwhile, the security forces have surrounded at least four to five terrorists in Panjgur.

During the exchange of fire, three soldiers embraced martyrdom and four others were injured in the area.

“As per the initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India,” says ISPR.

PM Imran Khan salutes security forces



Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan honoured the security forces of Pakistan for foiling the terror attacks on their camps in Balochistan.



Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said that the nation stands united behind the security forces of Pakistan.



"We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us," the premier wrote.

