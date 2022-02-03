Public invitation for TLP workers to attend Saad Rizvi’s valima in Lahore

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Thursday extended a public invitation to its workers and leaders to attend its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi’s valima ceremony scheduled to be held on February 6 in Lahore.
Earlier today, TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, along with his family and close relatives, left for Nika Kalan area of Attock, where his nikkah will be solemnised in an intimate ceremony.
The sources privy to the matter said that Rizvi’s valima ceremony will be held at the Sabzazar ground at 1 pm, adding that the authorities have given permission for the event.
Saad Rizvi's wedding was due on November 22, 2020, but it was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi.
