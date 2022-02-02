PPP's Rehman Malik put on ventilator

Rehman Malik is undergoing treatment at an intensive care unit in a hospital. Photo: Dawn News

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and senior PPP leader Rehman Malik has been put on a ventilator due to coronavirus complications.

Malik had tested positive for coronavirus around two weeks ago. He was moved to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated due to the virus-related complications.

Confirming the news, Senator Sehar Kamran wrote on Twitter: “Prayers for a speedy recovery, good health and long life of Rehman Malik sahib, he is now quite serious due to COVID, admitted in ICU Shifa, currently on a ventilator.”

She urged the people to pray for his early recovery.

Country's COVID tally

It is pertinent to mention here that per data released by National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC), the country's active number of cases have seen a constant uptick and reached 102,103 on February 2.

As per the statistics issued by the NCOC, the country's daily case count, too, has seen a slight uptick in the last 24 hours as the number went up from 5,327 a day earlier to 6,047 after 61,190 diagnostic tests were conducted nationwide on February 1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate has also slightly surged to 9.88%.