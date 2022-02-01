Windstorm may cause damages along Sindh-Makran coast, warns Met Office

Strong winds likely to enter Karachi from Feb 2, forecasts Met Office. Photo: Online/file

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday warned that a windstorm may hit Sindh-Makran coast areas tomorrow afternoon and it could cause damages to vulnerable structures along the coastal belt.

A weather system is heading towards the Sindh-Makran coast belt and it will prevail in the area from February 2 to 3. Due to the weather system, the temperature is expected to fall by 3 to 5℃ in Sindh and Balochistan.

During the period, gusty winds, that could attain the speed of 54 kilometres per hour, could grip Karachi. Strong winds with an average speed of 36 to 45 kilometres are expected to blow in the port city during the next two days, it added.

The Met Office asked the fishermen to be careful as the winds could create high waves in the sea.

Meanwhile, light with a few moderate snowfalls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Dir, Swat, Neelum valley and other areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab during night hours, said the Met Office.