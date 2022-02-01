SC orders Sindh govt to establish 'empowered' local bodies

The Supreme Court of Pakistan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Declaring Section 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 null and void, the Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that the provincial government, under the constitution, is bound to establish “empowered” local bodies.

Hearing a petition filed by the MQM-P seeking empowerment and autonomy for local government institutions in Sindh, the apex court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered the provincial government to ensure devolution of financial, administrative and political powers to the local governments.

“Formulating and implementing the city’s master plan is the prerogative of local governments,” ruled Justice Gulzar.

“Sindh government is bound to maintain good working relations with local governments,” the judge said and noted that the provincial government could not launch a new project under the local government.

The apex court ordered the Sindh government to ensure compliance of all related laws with Article 140-A of the Constitution.

The judge ordered the Sindh government to make necessary amendments to the laws of the Sindh Building Control Authority, Malir Development Authority, Karachi Development Authority, Hyderabad Development Authority, Water Board, Sehwan and Larkana development authorities, in accordance with the Constitution.

The SC ordered the Sindh government to amend the clauses where there is a contradiction in the powers of the provincial and local governments.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed announced the verdict on the last day of his service.