PSL 7: Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus, says Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators Monday announced that their key player Shahid Afridi has recovered from COVID-19 and will arrive at the team hotel tomorrow (Tuesday).

In a statement, Gladiators’ manager Azam Khan said that Afridi will undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) at the hotel.

“If the test comes back negative, he will join the team in their match against Islamabad United on February 3,” said Khan.

Earlier, Afridi’s PCR test returned negative on Sunday for the second time.

On January 27, Afridi had tested positive for COVID-19, after which he had quarantined himself at home following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) COVID-19 protocols.

On Saturday, the Gladiators had requested the technical committee to be given Hassan Khan as a replacement for Afridi. The Gladiators' source confirmed that the request has been approved.

The source told The News that Hassan will also be available for selection for Quetta’s game against Multan Sultans today. “We also need players for training and so we requested for Hassan,” the source was quick to add.

The source said if Afridi clears his rapid antigen test, he will join the team and Hassan would return to the bio-secure bubble.