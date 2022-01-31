 
Monday January 31, 2022
National

Lahore starts preparations to host PSL’s second leg matches

19 matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in the second leg of the PSL 2022

By Web Desk
January 31, 2022
Preparations underway for PSLs second leg at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo: file
LAHORE: The preparations for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) second leg matches are in full swing in Lahore these days.

As per the schedule, the first leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from 27 January to February 7, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from February 10-27.

The second leg of 19 matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

As part of the preparations, lights are being installed around the stadium and renovation work was underway at the stadium ahead of the matches.

Schedule   of matches at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

DateMatch
Day
Night
Feb 10Match  16
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 
Feb 11Match 17

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 
Feb 12Match 18

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
Feb 13Match 19+20
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 
Feb 14Match 21

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
Feb 15Match 22

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
Feb 16Match 23

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings 
Feb 17Match 24

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Feb 18Match 25+26
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators 
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
Feb 19Match 27

 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
Feb 20Match 28+29
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
Feb 21Match  30

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi
Feb 22

Practice
Feb 23Qualifier

Team 1 vs Team 2  
Feb 24 Eliminator 1

Team 3 vs Team 4
Feb 25Eliminator 2

Eliminator winner vs Qualifier Runner-up 
Feb 26

Practice
Feb 27Final

TBA