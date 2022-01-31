Lahore starts preparations to host PSL’s second leg matches

Preparations underway for PSL's second leg at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo: file

LAHORE: The preparations for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) second leg matches are in full swing in Lahore these days.

As per the schedule, the first leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from 27 January to February 7, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from February 10-27.

The second leg of 19 matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

As part of the preparations, lights are being installed around the stadium and renovation work was underway at the stadium ahead of the matches.

Schedule of matches at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore



Date Match

Day

Night

Feb 10 Match 16

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Feb 11 Match 17



Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Feb 12 Match 18



Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Feb 13 Match 19+20

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Feb 14 Match 21



Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

Feb 15 Match 22



Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

Feb 16 Match 23



Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Feb 17 Match 24



Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Feb 18 Match 25+26

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Feb 19 Match 27



Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Feb 20 Match 28+29

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Feb 21 Match 30



Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi Feb 22



Practice

Feb 23 Qualifier



Team 1 vs Team 2

Feb 24 Eliminator 1



Team 3 vs Team 4

Feb 25 Eliminator 2



Eliminator winner vs Qualifier Runner-up

Feb 26



Practice

Feb 27 Final



TBA









