Lahore starts preparations to host PSL’s second leg matches

LAHORE: The preparations for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) second leg matches are in full swing in Lahore these days.
As per the schedule, the first leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from 27 January to February 7, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from February 10-27.
The second leg of 19 matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
As part of the preparations, lights are being installed around the stadium and renovation work was underway at the stadium ahead of the matches.
Schedule of matches at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
|Date
|Match
|Day
|Night
|Feb 10
|Match 16
|Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Feb 11
|Match 17
|Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
|Feb 12
|Match 18
|Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
|Feb 13
|Match 19+20
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
| Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators
|Feb 14
|Match 21
|Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
|Feb 15
|Match 22
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
|Feb 16
|Match 23
|Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
|Feb 17
|Match 24
|Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Feb 18
|Match 25+26
|Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
|Feb 19
|Match 27
|Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
|Feb 20
|Match 28+29
|Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
|Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
|Feb 21
|Match 30
|Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi
|Feb 22
|Practice
|Feb 23
|Qualifier
|Team 1 vs Team 2
|Feb 24
| Eliminator 1
|Team 3 vs Team 4
|Feb 25
|Eliminator 2
|Eliminator winner vs Qualifier Runner-up
|Feb 26
|Practice
|Feb 27
|Final
|TBA
Despite being three men down due to COVID-19, Peshawar Zalmi chase a mammoth 191-run target in Karachi
The State Bank Bill 2021 was passed by a majority vote as the Opposition kept on expressing its reservations
Govt to approach Supreme Court on Ravi Urban project, says PM Imran Khan
"It is necessary to ban the game to prevent violent acts," Punjab police spokesperson says
Daily COVID-19 death toll reaches a new high since October 6, 2021, as 30 more people succumbed to virus overnight
ISPR says terrorists opened fire on a military checkpoint at night between January 25 and 26