Piers Morgan brands Kanye West and Julia Fox 'cringe'

Piers Morgan has branded Kanye West and his partner Julia Fox 'cringe' after the couple's romantic gesture at Paris Fashion Week.
The new lovebirds have been seen snogging in a photo taken at an event in France. The snap was shared on Instagram earlier this week by a photographer.
Outspoken TV presenter shared his opinion on the photo with his 7.9 million followers on Twitter.
The former Good Morning Britain co-host wrote alongside the photo of West and Fox: "These two are so cringe." He accompanied the caption with a vomiting emoji.
The snap shows the rapper and the Uncut Gems actor at peek of their romance, with Fox seen with her hands wrapped around him.
Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox are said to have had an "instant connection" after meeting on New Year's Eve.
