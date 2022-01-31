Jason Momoa downgrades from $3.5m home to van post split from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa’s living situation has changed drastically after his split from Lisa Bonet

, and the actor is reportedly living out of a Ford RV after moving out of their $3.5 million home, reported Page Six.

The Aquaman star is currently stationed in a luxury $750,000 camper parked at a friend’s house in Los Angeles, near the home he shared with Bonet and their two kids in Topanga Hills.

In pictures acquired by the publication, Momoa, looked casual than ever in a purple T-shirt and jeans with his long hair flowing untamed.

The photos come just two weeks after Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, announced their breakup after 16 long years of being a couple.

The actor is reportedly very fond of his black luxury camper, which he had customised from a Colorado-based company named EarthRoamer.

A source was also quoted as saying, “He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He’s really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy.”