Moeed, Afghan leadership discuss matters of mutual interest

KABUL: A Pakistani delegation, under the leadership National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, arrived in Kabul on Saturday to hold discussion with the government of Afghanistan on matters of mutual interest.
According to the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan, the Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan Nooruddin Azizi received the NSA along with his delegation at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul.
Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan tweeted that the NSA had “a productive meeting with Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to kick off the visit”.
“The [NSA] will have multiple official meetings to strengthen humanitarian & [economic] engagement,” he said.
NSA Yousuf called on Afghan Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdus Salam Hanafi to discuss "strengthening of Pakistan- Afghanistan brotherly relations to promote trade, transit, connectivity" between the two nations. Afghan Deputy PM also hosted a lunch for the Pakistan delegation.
