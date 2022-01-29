MS vs LQ: Mohammad Rizwan wins toss, opts to field against Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Defending champions Multan Sultans have won the toss against Lahore Qalandars and decided to field first in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium Karachi.



Multan Sultans are playing their second fixture today and leading the point table with a victory against Karachi Kings.

Lahore Qalandars, however are playing their first match of the season under the captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi who recently bagged the ICC men's Cricketer of the Year for 2021 title.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two sides have faced each other in nine matches in the PSL history with Multan Sultans winning five and Lahore Qalandars claiming victories in four encounters.



The Sultans did extremely well against 2019 title-holder Karachi Kings in their opener and they will be looking to carry the same momentum while going into their clash against Qalandars.



Playing XI

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan