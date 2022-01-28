PZ vs QG: Peshawar win toss, put Quetta to bat

Peshawar Zalmi have decided to filed first after winning the toss against Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Peshawar Zalmi are without skipper Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, and Hazratullah Zazai who are currently in isolation after his test for COVID-19 came back positive. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will captain the Zalmi in today's show.
The two sides have established themselves as formidable opponents throughout PSL's history. Both teams have met 17 times and Zalmi have a small edge with nine victories against Quetta Gladiators' eight.
Four matches have been played between the two teams at the National Stadium, with each team claiming two victories.
Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Pat Brown, Sameen Gul, Usman Qadir
Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
