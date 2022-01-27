US, Pakistan Navy ships conduct bilateral exercise in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy and US Navy ships are participating in a bilateral exercise. Photo: PN

KARACHI: Two ships of the US Navy, SQUALL (PC-7) and WHIRLWIND (PC-11), visited Karachi and conducted a bilateral exercise with Pakistan Navy, said a statement issued by the PN Thursday.

The US Navy ships were received by senior officials of the Pakistan Navy and US Embassy with traditional warmth and cordiality upon arrival at the Karachi Port, read the statement.

The US ships visit includes bilateral exercise and professional exchanges through meetings and sessions at the harbour. The US and Pakistan Navy ships participated in Passage Exercise including the participation of Surface, Air and Special Services elements.

The aim of the exercise was to build synergy, strengthen naval relationships and enhance interoperability between the two navies, said the spokesperson.

At the culmination of the Passage Exercise, joint patrolling was conducted by ships of both navies.

The US Navy Ships' visit to Karachi and bilateral exercise is a testimony of the Pakistan Navy's resolve to work towards regional peace, the spokesperson said, adding that it is expected that the visit will further promote the existing cooperation between the two countries in general and navies in particular.