Govt appoints former DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi as accountability adviser

Former Director-General NAB Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Ahmed. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has issued a notification on Wednesday regarding the appointment of the former director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability.

Abbasi will take charge of the post as former adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar resigned from the post on January 24, said the notification.

"I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Adviser. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under [the] leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with the party [and] keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity," Akbar wrote on Twitter.



A former deputy prosecutor for the NAB, Akbar was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability in August 2018.

Later, in December 2019, he was also given an additional portfolio of adviser to the prime minister on interior affairs.

In July 2020, the barrister was promoted as the adviser to the prime minister on accountability and interior with the status of a federal minister.

President Alvi approves Akbar's resignation

Earlier in the day, the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi also accepted the resignation of the former SAPM. The cabinet division issued a notification in this regard after the president's approval.

