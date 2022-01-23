ABBA reaches settlement with Abba Mania over name, dismisses trademark lawsuit

The Swedish pop super group ABBA has settled its lawsuit accusing a British cover band of using the name Abba Mania without permission.
ABBA had sued on Dec. 3 in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, accusing Abba Mania's managers of "parasitic and bad-faith conduct" for trading off its fame and goodwill and making fans think ABBA endorsed Abba Mania.
It also accused the defendants of rejecting its demand to change its name and the abbamania website, or else to use "ABBA Tribute" in a way that wouldn't confuse people.
ABBA dismissed its trademark infringement lawsuit with prejudice after a settlement was reached, according to a court filing. One of the band's lawyers told Billboard that Abba Mania will stop using that name.
Lawyers for ABBA and Polar Music International AB, which handles the group's business affairs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reuters)
