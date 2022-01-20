ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday granted PML-N leader Khawaja Asif's counsel the right to cross-examine Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in the defamation case.
Imran Khan had filed a Rs10 billion defamation suit against Khawaja Asif in 2012 over allegations about the misappropriation of funds of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust (SKMT). Asif had moved the IHC challenging Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Adnan's ruling to abolish the defendant's right to conduct cross-examination of PM Imran Khan's statement.
During today’s hearing, the IHC bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, allowed Khawaja Asif the right for his legal team to cross-examine the prime minister.
Justice Minallah ordered the trial court to hear the case on a daily basis and set a two-month time frame for the decision.
During the previous hearing on January 4, the IHC had sought Prime Minister Imran Khan’s response in the defamation case against the senior PML-N leader.
Asif's counsel had informed the court that the trial court ruled out their right to conduct a cross-examination.
The verdict in the defamation case should have been announced within two months of its filing, the court had remarked, expressing displeasure over the delay.
Children under 12 years will go to schools on staggered days with 50% attendance; Indoor weddings banned
Restrictions will likely be imposed major cities where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is above 10%
Active coronavirus cases in the country shot up from 39,881 to 44,717 in the last 24 hours, making it the highest...
Shahbaz is now isolating at home, PML-N spokesperson says
"No document of the scrutiny committee is confidential," Election Commission of Pakistan says in its written order
A 30% increase in admissions to intensive care units has been witnessed, information minister says