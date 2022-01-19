In a first, transgender person gets MBBS degree in Pakistan

Sarah Gul has become Pakistan's first transgender doctor.

KARACHI: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a transgender person was conferred a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree in Karachi.

Sarah Gul, a transgender person, made history by becoming the country’s first transgender doctor. She passed her final professional examination of MBBS from the Jinnah Medical & Dental College in Karachi.

Talking exclusively to The News, Sarah Gul said, “I am proud to be Pakistan’s first [transgender] doctor.”

Revealing her future plan, Gul said that she will work for the welfare of her community.

Students from transgender community attend school in Multan



Last year in July, members of the transgender community had attended the first day of school after a special institute was opened for them in Multan.

Close to 18 transgenders had enrolled in the school that caters to students from their community.

The Government Comprehensive School for Girls had been inaugurated by Punjab's Secretary School South Punjab Ehtisham Anwar.

Anwar at the time had said that schools for the trans community will be launched in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur as well.

The school in Multan offers classes from nursery till intermediate and specifically caters to the transgender community.