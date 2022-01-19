Shahbaz Sharif tests positive for COVD again

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus, again, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday.
The PML-N president, a cancer survivor, who had last tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2020, is now isolating at home and resting as per his doctor's advice, Aurangzeb said in a statement.
"Shahbaz Sharif has asked the masses and PML-N workers to pray for his health," she added.
News of Shahbaz testing positive comes as active coronavirus cases in Pakistan shot up from 39,881 to 44,717 in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 6, according to official figures released Wednesday morning.
More to follow
