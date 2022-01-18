IHC restores Dr Tariq Banuri as HEC chairman

Dr Tariq Banuri. -Courtesy HEC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (HEC) Tuesday restored Dr Tariq Javed Banuri as chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In a short order, authored by Justice Aamer Farooq, the IHC stated that the notifications, dated 26/03/2021 and 05/04/2021, were declared to have been issued without lawful authority and contrary to amend the to amended provisions of the HEC Ordinance, 2002.

"Respondent No. 6 Dr Tariq Javed Banuri, therefore, stands restored as the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission," the order said.



In March 2021, Dr Tariq was removed from the office unceremoniously by the PTI government when his tenure was shortened from four to three years through an amendment to the HEC ordinance. Later, he approached the IHC against his premature removal.

The IHC had barred the government from appointing a new chairman till the case is decided.

More to follow..