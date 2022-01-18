Bilawal censures PM for 'talk of Madina' to 'hide economic failures'

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly speaks of Riyasat-e-Madina to "draw the people's attention away" from the government's "economic failures".
Bilawal's remarks came during a press conference alongside Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan's article on the rule of law and lessons to learn from the state of Madina, was published in leading newspapers.
Citing Afghanistan as an example, where after the takeover of the Taliban, a strict interpretation of Islam is being enforced, the PPP chairman said that it is likely that the more things decline economically in the warn-torn country, "talk of religion will be ramped up to divert the people's attention".
"Here too, as our economy witnesses a downturn, the prime minister speaks of Riyasat-e-Madina to draw the people's attention away," he said.
"Those who attempt to divert people's attention can say their prayers, can keep their fasts and can make arrangements for their eternal abode in heaven. We, too, will continue in our struggle," Bilawal said.
More to follow.
