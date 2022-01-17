The municipal administration has launched an anti-encroachment operation in Murree. Photo: AFP

MURREE: In line with the recommendations of the probe committee formed to investigate the causes and lapses that led to the death of 22 tourists during the snowstorm in Murree, the municipal administration has launched a grand anti-encroachment operation at the hill station.

The operation is being carried out against the illegal construction creating obstacles to the flow of traffic, illegal shopping malls, and hotels where parking spaces have not been provided.

Currently, the anti-encroachment officials were razing and sealing illegal constrictions on Bhurban Road and Bansra Gali of the hill station.

Probe committee recommends sealing of illegal hotels



A day earlier, the five-member committee formed by the Punjab government had recommended sealing all illegal hotels, plazas, and construction sites at the hill station, according to well-placed sources.

Sources privacy to the matter said that the committee has also recommended sealing of all those hotels, shopping malls, and apartments where parking spaces have not been provided, Daily Jang had reported.

'Murree tragedy due to administrative negligence'



The probe committee had completed its investigation on Sunday and had revealed that the incident occurred due to administrative negligence.



According to Geo News sources, after completing its investigation — which was based on interviews of victims and administrative officials — the probe committee had departed from the hill station to Lahore.

The inquiry committee was preparing a draft of the probe's findings, which will be presented to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar within two or three days, sources had said.

The probe had revealed that on the day of the incident, several snowploughs were parked at the same place which led to road blockages, the administrative staff was absent from duty, while a blizzard warning from the metrological department was blatantly neglected, according to sources.