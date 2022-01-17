Mercury may drop to single digit in Karachi this week: Met Office

Citizens warm their hands around a makeshift fire in Karachi. Photo — APP/file

KARACHI: The ongoing cold wave in Karachi is likely to intensify as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday said that mercury may drop to single digit in the port city by the end of this week.

“The minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to drop to single digit from January 22-23,” forecast Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Met Department. He maintained that the cold wave in the metropolis is expected to intensify during this whole week.

Ruling out chances of rains in Karachi and other cities of Sindh for now, he, however, said that Sukkur and Larkana may receive showers on January 21 and 22.

Murree may receive further light snowfall this week, forecast the chief meteorologist.

In its daily forecast, the PMD said, “Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country, while light rain/snow is expected in northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas [on Monday].”

Meanwhile, dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.