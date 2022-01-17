Punjab health minister issues statement on closure of schools

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid. — Twitter

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said Monday the decision about the closure of schools in the province will be taken by the country's apex body on COVID, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), today.

Speaking to Geo News, Dr Yasmin said, "we have vaccinated 80% of students in schools and colleges" and urged the masses to follow COVID-19 SOPs as the new variant is spreading fast.

"We don't want educational institutions to be closed. Education has already suffered a lot," she said, echoing the provincial education minister who had earlier stated that schools will be the last in line to be closed.

When asked to comment on the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Dr Yasmin Rashid said the NCOC has to decide on spectators in the league.



The NCOC had allowed full stadiums for the PSL 2022 starting January 27, but the decision is expected to be reviewed in light of the high positivity ratio, especially in Karachi, where the first match would be played.

PMA urges for curbs

Secretary-General Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Dr Qaisar Sajjad said the Omicron cases are on the rise in the country and urged the government to strictly impose restrictions and ensure the implementation of SOPs.

"The rate of positive cases is increasing in Karachi, which can increase pressure on hospitals at any time, the PMA official said.

"We did not enforce restrictions strictly in the last four waves, but now we have to do it."

Dr Qaiser Sajjad advised to shut down wedding halls, restaurants and large gatherings.